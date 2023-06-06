Maryland landscaping business estimates a $38K loss in stolen equipment

According to WTOP News, burglars stole nearly all the outdoor power equipment at a Prince George’s County, Md., landscaping business.

“Tuesday morning, I notice one of my trailers is missing … so I go in my warehouse and my heart stops,” said Kelvin Moore, owner of Divine Landscaping Company of Fort Washington, Md. “All of my equipment is gone — my zero-turn mowers, my weed-whackers, my blowers, all of them are gone.”

According to WTOP, a white van with as many as three people drove into the property in the early morning thanks to a surveillance video.

Moore estimates the loss of equipment to be around $38,000. Prince George’s County Police Department said the burglary is an active investigation.

In the meantime, Moore said he borrowed some equipment from friends to continue to provide services for his clients.

“I reached out to my clientele — some of them are prepaying for services and stuff like that. I’m just trying to work, bro, to pull myself up because with this garden center now, I have a lot of overhead and responsibility that I didn’t have before and I can’t afford to, even without my equipment, stop for a moment, so I’m just going to keep pulling. I got five kids, man and I can’t stop,” Moore said.