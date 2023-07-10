Massachusetts design/build operation pays $832K in back wages

The U.S. Department of Labor said it recovered $771,022 in back wages and $61,215 in liquidated damages for 47 workers of a Haverhill design/build company after the employer failed to comply with requirements of the federal H-2B worker program and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined Triad Associates did not pay certain H-2B workers the proper overtime rate for all hours more than 40 in a workweek, a Fair Labor Standards Act violation. Investigators also found Triad Associates failed to keep accurate records for the hours that salaried non-exempt employees worked. The division recovered $61,215 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages owed to six workers to resolve the FLSA violations. The investigation also identified violations of related H-2B provisions in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The division found Triad Associates illegally:

Failed to comply with the prohibition against preferential treatment, which resulted in the division recovering $138,763 in back wages for 13 workers.

Paid less than the offered wage rate to masons and pavers. The division recovered $503,704 in back wages owed to 47 workers.

Placed workers in an unapproved job classification and made impermissible deductions from workers’ wages.

Failed to pay H-2B workers’ inbound travel, outbound travel and subsistence costs.

Failed to fulfill required recruitment activities, including contacting former U.S. employees when attempting to fill vacancies.

Did not retain required documents.

In addition to recovering back wages, the division assessed Triad Associates with civil money penalties of $5,694 under the FLSA and $117,949 under the H-2B program, which the company paid.