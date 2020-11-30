Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Massey Services, Hunter Industries partner on irrigation controller recycling program

November 30, 2020
Massey Services, the nation’s fifth largest pest management company and large privately held family-owned business, teamed up with Hunter Industries to recycle replaced irrigation controllers to prevent electronic waste.

Massey’s Irrigation program focuses on improving landscape water efficiency by identifying various maintenance issues, system design enhancements and equipment upgrades, including new controllers. The goal of the recycling program is to prevent improper disposal of electronic devices, which can pollute our environment.

“We are delighted to partner with Hunter Industries on this initiative,” President Tony Massey said. “Massey Services is committed to protecting our environment and we utilize a variety of sustainability practices for all of our services. Our recycling program was championed by our quality assurance team and is another example of our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

Prior to the launch of this initiative, Massey Services had already replaced and disposed of more than 1,500 irrigation controllers in 2020. Replaced irrigation controllers will now be shipped to a nonprofit organization that recycles electronic material to the highest environmental standards.

