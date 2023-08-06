McCullough Landscape Architecture opens a new office in California

McCullough Landscape Architecture, an award-winning landscape and urban design firm, expanded its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area with the opening of a new office located in Downtown Oakland.

“Outdoor space is the connective tissue that transforms urban environments from individual buildings to communities and has become markedly more integral to the success of a property and area in the last few years,” observed David McCullough, ASLA, PLA, principal landscape architect at McCullough. “By opening an office in Oakland and expanding our team, we will be better positioned to collaborate with owners, developers, architects and other stakeholders and share our knowledge and expertise even more effectively.”

Operations of McCullough’s Oakland office will be led by longtime Senior Associate designer Mahalakshmi “Maha” Balachandran, and new team member Akshay Badwe, an award-winning CLARB Certified Landscape Architect who brings more than 15 years of experience working on global projects from India to San Rafael and Sausalito, Calif.

The company’s previous work in the Bay Area and Northern California includes projects for HPI Architecture, Westfield, RDC, Texas Valley Holdings, The Michaels Organization and Herman Construction. Projects have included Davis Lumber Yard, The Bridge District, and student housing at Las Positas College, Chabot College, Solano College and Evergreen Valley College.