Mean Green debuts new compact electric mower

Mean Green introduced Fury a compact stand-on mower. With a 32- or 36-inch mowing width, Mean Green designed Fury to easily move through gates and navigate tight spaces.

“We’re excited to expand our line of commercial-grade mowing solutions and give landscape professionals a perfect option to complete their fleets with the Fury,” said Matt Bieber, president of chore products for Generac. “Small gateways, tight spaces and narrow pathways are quick and easy to navigate thanks to the compact Fury, one of the narrowest battery-powered, stand-on mowers available in the market.”

Fury joins Mean Green’s full-sized mower, Vanquish (available in 52- or 60-inch mowing width). Fury is available with either a side- or rear-discharge mulching deck.

Fury features an 11kWh fixed battery (24 horsepower equivalent) that runs for up to 7 hours on a single charge at speeds up to 9 mph and recharges in as little as 5 hours. A 5-year or 1,500-hour commercial battery warranty is standard with purchase.