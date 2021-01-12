Mean Green Mowers debuts new stand-on electric mower

Mean Green Mowers’ new Vanquish Lithium-Powered Electric Mower is a stand-on mower that can run for up to seven hours continuously at speeds of 11.5 mph, according to the company.

Vanquish is available with a 52-inch or 60-inch cut (side/rear discharge). It features Mean Green’s patented ZTR technologies. Mean Green Mowers said the Vanquish has almost three times the power and weight-carrying capability compared to the company’s current 60-inch mower.

This mower comes with Mean Green’s Impulse Drive System (IDS) with a 37-hp diesel mower equivalent with a forward ground speed of 0 to 11.5 mph in 1.3 seconds.

The Vanquish is constructed of a strong aluminum alloy that provides strength with lightweight efficiency.

Vanquish comes with Mean Green’s Interactive Touch Screen Display with passcode and administrator mode that displays the functionality of the machine including battery consumption, state of charge, deck lift system, blade speed control and drive speed settings. The Vanquish also has an easy push-button start.

The SmartDeck rapid height deck lift system can be operated with the push of a button. When approaching curbs or obstacles, a simple touch of the stand-alone electronic rocker switch will elevate the deck within 2.8 seconds.

The Vanquish comes with Mean Green’s CANbus communication system, which allows all of the company’s components to “talk” to each other to provide the most efficient operation. The new more powerful blade controllers monitor the blade motors, and the two-speed blade speed and drive speed options allow the operator to pick the most efficient or most powerful setting.

Vanquish has a low noise level of 78 dba. The Vanquish comes standard with front tweels.

Stability on slopes up to 20 degrees due to the Evolution Series ultralow center of gravity and the engineered battery configuration located 8 inches above the ground.