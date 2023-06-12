Mecalac brings flexible compact wheeled excavators to North American market

Mecalac’s 7MWR, 9MWR and 11MWR wheeled excavators are now available in North America. The MWR Series of wheeled excavators allow for maneuverability in tight work areas and offer the versatility of a skid steer or compact track loader in one machine.

“Job sites are getting smaller and labor shortages plague nearly every industry and business. These trends make it easy to recognize that the North American market needs compact equipment and the specific advantages that the wheeled excavator offers,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. “Mecalac has more than 40 years of experience building and fine tuning our wheeled excavators; and we believe the North American market is ready for this new approach to work.”

The smallest of the three, the 7MWR, offers variable speeds up to 19 mph. Two of the larger models, the 9MWR and 11MWR, provide contractors with standard travel speeds between 0 and 12 mph with an option for enhanced speed up to 22 mph on the 9MWR and up to 19 mph on the 11MWR. A 75-horsepower engine is standard on each model.

“We’re confident that the MWRs will be a game-changer for contractors and operators in North America for years to come,” Bigwood said. “By combining a compact footprint with a balanced design that is powerful, versatile and user-friendly, the MWR Series achieves higher levels of productivity than ever before, making it a valuable addition to any job site.”