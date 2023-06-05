Mecalac intros swing loader product line to the North American market

Mecalac adds three additional swing loader models to the North American market. The AS750, AS850 and AS1000 models join the previously released swing loaders, the AS600, AS900tele, AS1600 and AS210.

Mecalac’s swing loaders feature a rigid chassis and three steering modes — 2-wheel, 4-wheel and 4-wheel crab — that allow for tighter turns than a standard articulated loader, according to the company. The company also said the swing loader is designed to maintain 100 percent stability, regardless of how it is positioned. With an integrated counterbalance paired with a patented automatic rear axle locking system, the bucket and its contents can be lifted and turned up to 90 degrees on either side without any loss of stability. Finally, the pivoting boom makes it possible to position the machine once to complete a loading task.

“Mecalac’s swing loaders offer new capabilities to the North American market,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. “Mecalac has designed a product that addresses the shortcomings of traditional loaders and provides a tool that can operate in a confined space, is economical in its movements, improving productivity and is completely stable in all positions. The new models offer all these advantages in the 11,000- to 15,000-pound range.”

At just over 11,000 pounds, with a bucket capacity of 0.98 cubic yard bucket, the AS750 is the second smallest swing loader model. Compared with the AS600, the wider model with a longer wheelbase for added stability while the 61-horsepower engine provides heightened lifting and loading capacity. Finally, the AS750 is designed with a spacious cab and two doors to give the operator optimal visibility for a safer job site.

The midsize AS850 features an operating weight of 13,184 pounds and a bucket capacity of 1.1 cubic yards. This model encapsulates all the benefits of the AS series swing loaders with an optional increased travel speed of up to 25 mph.

A step up in power from the AS850, the AS1000 is also a midsize model at 14,639 pounds and a bucket capacity of approximately 1.3 cubic yards, with a 4-cylinder 75-hp high-torque engine.

The company also recently unveiled a new product line that offers six compact loader options.