Mecalac releases new hydraulic thumb option to ease material handling

Compact construction equipment manufacturer and distributor Mecalac has released a new option available for its 6MCR skid excavators and 7MWR wheeled excavator models.

The new hydraulic thumb option makes it easy to pick up, maintain and move large or long objects, transforming material handling capabilities for applications such as truck loading or pipe laying.

“Mecalac believes a machine that doesn’t make an operator’s life easier has no place on the job site,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “The hydraulic thumb not only increases productivity, but it also keeps workers safer and makes their lives easier.”

The hydraulic thumb option permanently mounts to the bucket linkage where it is powered by the boom’s hydraulic cylinder. Unlike grappling buckets or other attachments that must be dismantled during other operations, the new hydraulic thumb can remain attached during digging work or other tasks.

The thumb is composed of four teeth and is compatible with Mecalac’s connect hydraulic quick coupler. When engaged, the constant pressure exerted on the thumb throughout the cylinder’s stroke ensures precise control of the load, allowing operators to efficiently move boulders, pipes and other cumbersome objects without leaving the cab or changing the attachment.