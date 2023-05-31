Mecalac’s new product line offers six compact loader options for landscape pros

Mecalac launched a new product line of compact loaders to the North American market. The six new models include the MCL2, MCL4, MCL4+, MCL6, MCL6+ and MCL8 for use in industries including landscape, forestry, snow removal and more.

“Time and space to complete jobs is increasingly limited,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “To enable our customers to be more productive, we developed a line of compact loaders the size of a skid steer but with features and functionality not found on other machines this size.”

The units feature hydraulic and maneuverability options, such as M-Drive and Speed Control, which allow the loader to function as a tool carrier, providing control of RPM by hand throttle and speed via a foot pedal. This enables more precise and controlled operation of a wide variety of hydraulic attachments. Both Speed Control and M-Drive come standard on the MCL6 and MCL8 models and are options for the MCL2 and MCL4 models.

Each MCL in the series has an option for auxiliary hydraulic lines on the boom and at the rear of the machine as well as 12-volt 3-pole plugs, which allow for the use of hydraulic attachments on either end of the machine. The MCL series maximizes attachment possibilities with a 7.9 gpm flow on the MCL2 and MCL4 models and a 15.9 gpm flow on the MCL6 and MCL8 models.

The MCL4+ and MCL6+ models come standard with a short boom, which offers a better tipping load, whereas the other four models come with a long­ ­­standard boom which maximizes tipping height. According to the company, landscape contractors with mini loaders can use Mecalac’s quick-coupling technology to pair augers, mowers, loader buckets and more. Additionally, operators can mount a snow blade on the front and a salt spreader on the rear of the machine.

The MCL2 and 4 models have a 25-hp engine, with travel speeds up to 7 mph for the MCL2, and 12 mph for MCL4 and 4+. The remaining models come with a 49-hp engine and travel up to 12 mph with an included option for travel speeds up to 19 mph. The MCL series safety features include easy accessibility for entering the cab or re-fueling from a solid ground footing, reducing the risk of falls.

The models are eligible for MyMecalac Connected services with the option to remotely manage an equipment fleet including access to all machine usage data. Operations can add the telematics box installation, which comes with a 2-year subscription, to any MCL model they choose.