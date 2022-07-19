Merger with Utah Tree Works allows SavATree to expand presence in Utah

SavATree, No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list with $295,000,000 in 2021 revenue, merges with Utah-based Utah Tree Works. The deal paves way for SavATree’s second office in the state and significantly increases its market share in Salt Lake and Utah counties. The company also has an office in Park City.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Utah Tree Works team to SavATree,” said SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. “The combined expertise of our two companies allows us to continue to provide quality solutions while serving properties with the highest level of care. Building out our footprint in Utah will provide more of our clients with an enhanced portfolio of services as we continue to uphold our environmentally responsible approach to tree, shrub and lawn care.”

Utah Tree Works specializes in residential tree care in Wasatch Front and across Utah County and nearby communities. The company also provides commercial tree services working closely with property owners and managers, making this merger a strategic fit with SavATree’s business growth strategy according to the company. Owners of Utah Tree Works, Tom Smith and Cory Brian along with their team, will remain on board with SavATree.

“We look forward to working with a company that shares our same commitment to professionalism, high quality standards, and sincere care for its customers,” said Utah Tree Care Owners Tom Smith and Cory Brian. “Our closely aligned values will help us to continue making educated decisions with our customers at the forefront, and will allow us to provide expanded capabilities in Salt Lake and Utah counties.”