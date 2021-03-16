Michelin increases X Tweel Turf load carrying capacity

Michelin North America launched the new 26x12N12 X Tweel Turf XL.

The new tire has a load-carrying capacity of 1,031 pounds up from 862 pounds for the 26x12N12 X Tweel Turf.

This new 26-inch airless radial tire is available in three hub configurations that will fit 4-by-4-inch and 5-by-4.5-inch bolt patterns for a variety of machines, including:

John Deere: ZTrak Z997

Bad Boy Mowers: Renegade Diesel and Renegade

Bobcat: Predator-Pro 7000

Exmark: Lazer X Diesel

Gravely – PT600

Hustler – Super Z Hyperdrive and Super 104

Kubota – ZD1211, ZG327, and ZD1511

Scag – Turf Tiger STTII

Toro – ZMaster 7500G & 7500D

“The new Michelin X Tweel Turf XL keeps all the benefits of the current Tweel it is replacing, including consistent hub height, which helps ensure the mower deck produces an even cut, excellent lateral stability on hillsides and sloped surfaces, outstanding operator comfort and no flats,” said Justin Brock, senior marketing manager, Michelin beyond road business line. “The new XL version offers increased load capacity, which is helping us deliver solutions that meet customers’ needs in the commercial turf market.”

Once bolted on, there is no air pressure to maintain. This airless solution contains high-performance compounds and an efficient contact patch designed to provide a long wear life that is two to three times that of a pneumatic tire at equal tread depth.