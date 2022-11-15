Michelin intros 24-inch X Tweel tires for Mean Green mowers

Mean Green Mowers says its mowers will now have the option of being fitted with Michelin X Tweel turf 24-inch tires. According to Mean Green, landscape pros can use the new offering as either an original equipment (OE) rear-wheel option, or as a replacement fitment on an existing mower, replacing the standard 24x12x12 tire.

“Mean Green and Michelin have had a successful collaboration on our environmental journey since 2018,” said Joe Conrad, president of Mean Green Mowers. “Our team knows that the Michelin X Tweel turf tire and caster provide an airless radial tire that has a consistent hub height. This produces an even cut and excellent lateral stability for outstanding side-hill performance to provide a maintenance-free solution for our customers. We couldn’t be happier.”

The Michelin X Tweel airless radial tire line replaces the current tire-and-wheel assembly. The Tweel turf tire size 24x12N12 features a 750-pound load capacity, which can be used with or without a bagger system. It also incorporates a hubless design, which uses either a 5-bolt configuration to attach a retrofit replacement for existing mowers or a 10-bolt standard OE configuration for new production mowers.