Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show returns to pre-pandemic numbers

The Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) said it welcomed more than 11,000 attendees — including exhibitors — at this year’s event. Attendees from 42 states and 14 countries visited the Baltimore Convention Center to learn about new innovations and products in the green industry.

“The energy on the trade show floor was electric this year as our exhibitors and attendees reconnected with one another,” said Vanessa Finney, MANTS executive vice president. “Business was booming, and it was easy to see that all in attendance were excited to be back full force.”

MANTS returns to the Baltimore Convention Center on Jan. 10-12, 2024.