Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show welcomes more than 11,000 horticulture pros to Baltimore

The 2024 Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) brought together more than 11,200 attendees — including exhibitors — to the Baltimore Convention Center from Jan. 10-12.

The sold-out tradeshow floor featured 920 exhibitors spread across 1,532 booths showcasing an array of plants, nursery stock, heavy and light-duty equipment and industry innovations.

“MANTS 2024 has been another amazing show for us,” said Ken Kuhajda, director of marketing at OHP. “Even after 40 years of exhibiting and sponsoring, we look forward to attending because it is the best place to start our year with the most optimistic, high-quality, industry decision-makers. This is a pure business show. We don’t compete with seminars and keynote speakers. We DO business.”

The three-day show featured networking, knowledge exchange and a showcase for the latest trends and products in the horticulture industry.

“The success of MANTS 2024 is a clear indicator of the vitality and dynamism of the green industry,” said Vanessa A. Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “We are proud to have created and sustained an event that not only showcases the latest industry innovations but also serves as a catalyst for significant business relationships and economic growth.”

MANTS returns to the Baltimore Convention Center Jan. 8-10, 2025.