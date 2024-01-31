Milosi assists in creating an English-influenced landscape for homeowner

Company: Milosi

Location: Gallatin, Tenn.

This project, the client’s second residence, saw Milosi overcome several weather and staffing issues. A flash freeze during the winter of 2022 threw a wrench into Milosi’s plans. The sudden temperature change decimated trees and shrubs, leading to a large removal and replacement process in the spring.

Additionally, the contractor says this problem was exacerbated by a lack of trained gardeners needed for the ornate plantings. To solve this issue, Milosi utilized its horticulturists to create and lead a team of skilled interns.

The client wanted to create an English-influenced landscape with well-maintained shrubs and trees. Milosi added seasonal color to the landscape through large pots in both the front and back of the property. Each pot is equipped with emitters that run through the irrigation system, eliminating the need for hand watering.

Milosi won a silver award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence Program for this project.

Milosi’s horticulture team planted each pot with what it says are different, but complementary, “spillers,” “thrillers,” and “fillers.”

A night view of the backyard water feature showcases more of Milosi’s lighting selections.

Milosi carefully designed this water feature to prevent erosion and debris from invading the turf areas of the property.

Low-voltage fixtures light each planted pot to highlight the seasonal colors at all times of the day.

Despite the majority of the property’s plantings being in pots, Milosi did add several perennial flowers in various mulch and rock beds.

A view of the property’s back porch showcases more of the newly planted shrubs and pots following a flash freeze in late 2022.

Areas, like this one, were a major feature of Milosi’s design to meet the clients’ request for an English-inspired design.

A backyard putting green is one of several features in the property’s backyard designed for entertaining guests.