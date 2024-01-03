Milwaukee expands offerings to its M18 Fuel Quik-Lok attachment system

Milwaukee Tool expands the M18 Fuel Quik-Lok attachment system, with the power head now compatible with a new cultivator, reciprocator, bed redefiner, hedge trimmer and blower. Utilizing M18 Fuel technology, the system offers the most users cordless technology that can quickly switch between any of the attachments when needed.

The new attachment offerings include:

The Cultivator attachment breaks up hard ground during bed creation and maintenance. The attachment utilizes 9-inch Steel Tines optimized for longer life and a protective shaft, according to the company.

breaks up hard ground during bed creation and maintenance. The attachment utilizes 9-inch Steel Tines optimized for longer life and a protective shaft, according to the company. The Reciprocator attachment minimizes thrown debris and prevents marring during proximity cutting. To provide the ability to quickly clear thick brush, the attachment utilizes dual 9-inch blades and maintains a 1/2-inch cut capacity.

minimizes thrown debris and prevents marring during proximity cutting. To provide the ability to quickly clear thick brush, the attachment utilizes dual 9-inch blades and maintains a 1/2-inch cut capacity. The Bed Redefiner attachment helps to quickly redefine and reestablish bed edges by reaching speeds of 2000 RPM. The attachment creates angled edges up to 2-3/4 inches deep and 3 inches wide, while integrated mud flaps and blade guards prevent debris kickback, allowing for material containment during use.

helps to quickly redefine and reestablish bed edges by reaching speeds of 2000 RPM. The attachment creates angled edges up to 2-3/4 inches deep and 3 inches wide, while integrated mud flaps and blade guards prevent debris kickback, allowing for material containment during use. The Hedge Trimmer attachment maintains the capability to clear more branches up 3/4 inches in a single pass during seasonal pruning and shaping applications. The attachment features a tip guard to prevent damage to blades and the surrounding work area.

maintains the capability to clear more branches up 3/4 inches in a single pass during seasonal pruning and shaping applications. The attachment features a tip guard to prevent damage to blades and the surrounding work area. The Blower attachment delivers the ability for quick, routine property and job site clean-ups, offering up to 500 CFM and 120 MPH. Providing operators with added accessibility for extended reach clearing around, under and on top of obstacles, the blower attachment reaches a total length of 66 inches.

The M18 Fuel Quik-Lok attachment system is fully compatible with the company’s entire M18 line, now offering more than 250 solutions.