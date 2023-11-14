Milwaukee intros new dual-battery string trimmer

Milwaukee Tool’s new M18 Fuel 17-inch dual-battery string trimmer offers users fast clearing speed and the capability to reach full throttle in under one second.

“Our new M18 Fuel 17-inch dual-battery string trimmer stands as an example of Milwaukee’s commitment to designing innovative, user-focused solutions to increase operator productivity,” explains Tony Buxton, director of product management for Milwaukee Tool. “Through countless hours working alongside professionals on the job, we understand the demanding requirements of the professional landscaper and have worked to drive productivity on the properties they maintain. Leveraging our leadership in batteries, motors, and electronics, combined with a user-focused approach, we are transforming the industry’s expectations for the performance a battery-powered string trimmer can deliver.”

The M18 Fuel 17-inch dual-battery string trimmer offers peak torque by leveraging a Powerstate brushless motor. Powerstate offers up to 2.5 Nm of torque and 2.4 horsepower while maintaining RPM in the most demanding applications without bogging down or impacting productivity.

Other features include a 17-inch cutting swath and a durable fixed shaft design.

Redlink Plus Intelligence offered on the Fuel 17-inch dual-battery string trimmer allows it to reach full throttle in under one second. To meet performance expectations in certain high-demand applications while upholding system compatibility, this string trimmer requires the simultaneous use of two M18 Redlithium batteries.