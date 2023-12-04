Milwaukee Tool adds new battery-powered string trimmer

Milwaukee Tool introduced its new M18 Fuel 17-inch string trimmer. The dual battery string trimmer can reach full throttle in less than one second.

“Through countless hours working alongside professionals on the job, we understand the demanding requirements of the professional landscaper and have worked to drive productivity on the properties they maintain,” explained Tony Buxton, director of product management for Milwaukee Tool. “Leveraging our leadership in batteries, motors and electronics, combined with a user-focused approach, we are transforming the industry’s expectations for the performance a battery-powered string trimmer can deliver.”

Spes of the new string trimmer include:

RPM: 4,900 / 6,200.

Cutting swath: 15- and 17-inch.

Weight (w/ 2 M18 Redlithium high output XC 8.0 Batteries: 16.4 lbs.

Line diameter: .080 inches/.095 inches/.105 inches.

Speed selector: Two speed options.

Trigger: Variable speed trigger.

Shaft: Straight.

Feed system: Bump feed.

Head type: Easy load.

The M18 Fuel 17-inch Dual Battery String Trimmer is fully compatible with the entire M18 line, which now offers more than 250 solutions.