Milwaukee Tool adds new brush cutter

March 15, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Milwaukee M18 Fuel brush cutter features cutting swaths of 14 to 16 inches. (Photo: Milwaukee)

Milwaukee Tool adds the new M18 Fuel brush cutter. The M18 Fuel brush cutter features the Powerstate brushless motor, which maintains the ability to sustain power underload without bogging down.

With Redlink Plus intelligence, the brush cutter delivers instantaneous throttle response. A two-speed control feature provides maximum run-time in low applications where less power is needed while maximizing power for increasingly demanding applications.

The M18 Fuel brush cutter features a dual shoulder strap harness and a lightweight, balanced design.

Specifications:

  • Cutting swath: 14 to 16 inches
  • Line diameter: 0.080 inches / 0.095 inches
  • Trimmer head feed: bump feed
  • Blade diameter: 9 inches
  • Trigger: variable speed
  • RPM: 0-4,900 / 0-6,200
  • Length (tool-only): 72-inches
  • Weight (tool-only): 11.4 pounds

The M18 Fuel brush cutter is fully compatible with Milwaukee’s M18 line.

This article is tagged with , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

