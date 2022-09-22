Milwaukee Tool expands battery-powered saw lineup with new pruning saw

Milwaukee Tool adds to its battery-powered saw lineup with the new M18 Fuel Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw.

“Following the success of our M12 Fuel Hatchet 6-inch Pruning Saw, which offered solutions for pruning in the tightest applications, we set out to deliver those benefits using the M18 battery system, meeting the needs of users who had to tackle more demanding pruning applications,” said Tony Buxton, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “The new M18 Fuel Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw delivers the performance required by a professional arborist and landscaper without compromise.”

The new pruning saw weighs less than 5 pounds without a battery and features a compact design that offers increased access and control in tight spaces compared to full-size chainsaw solutions. The new tool is fully compatible with the entire M18 line.

Other features of the M18 Fuel Hatchet 8-inch Pruning Saw include: