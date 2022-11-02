Miniloaders intros two new mini articulating loaders

Miniloaders added two new models of articulating loaders to the U.S. market: the Intrepid KM85 and Intrepid KM130 Tele.

The KM85 has a service weight just short of 2,000 pounds. The KM130 Tele weighs 4,000 pounds and is equipped with a telescopic boom. Intrepid loaders are built in Belgium by family-run manufacturer Geens Brothers.

The KM85 comes with a small frame width of 32 inches and a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity.

“It has an excellent power-to-weight ratio as it is equipped with a 23 hp D902 Kubota engines,” said Chris Sleurink, owner of Miniloaders.com.

The KM85 is designed for who need the lift performance of mini skid-steers but want a turf-friendly and compact alternative. A unique feature of the KM85 is its dual-wheel setup where the operator can remove an outdoor wheel, which reduces the loader’s total width from 47.5 to 35.5 inches.

The KM130 Tele boasts an operating capacity of around 2,000 pounds, a four-cylinder Kubota engine and 10.5 foot lift height.

“A distinguishing feature of all Intrepid articulating loaders is a solid, steel construction. This allows us to sell to multiple industries, regardless of jobsite conditions,” Sleurink said.

The KM130 Tele will be equipped with an MT-style universal mount plate and hydraulic quick-connect. Furthermore, the KM100 Tele and KM130 Tele now come standard with a hand throttle. Once the operator sets the desired RPM level, the foot throttle pedal in turn determines drive speed (instead of RPM). This allows customers to better use continuous-flow attachments like sweepers and mowers. It also allows customers to select the fixed-RPM drive mode as seen with skids-steers.

Intrepid loaders are sold and distributed directly to the end user out in Wisconsin.