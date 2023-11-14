MiniTrencher redesigns GeoRipper

MiniTrencher unveiled a redesigned GeoRipper following the company moving production of the GeoRipper to the U.S. in 2020.

The company said this new redesign features three model sizes and a gas-powered engine.

“Developing a specific, gas-powered engine for our all-new GeoRipper allowed us to pass incredible savings on to our customers,” said JJ Harris, general manager of MiniTrencher.

The all-new and redeveloped, GeoRipper is available in three different model sizes digging a maximum depth of up to 16, 20 and 27 inches deep at a starting price of $1,999. MiniTrencher said the new sticker price is $1,000 less than its predecessor, the Original GeoRipper 620.

MiniTrencher also added on to its GeoRipper T/A trenching attachment products. This year, MiniTrencher added the E and MX Series models to work with Echo and Milwaukee cut-off saws. The GeoRipper T/A allows users to go from a cut-off saw to a GeoRipper mini trencher in five minutes for dual functionality, according to the company.