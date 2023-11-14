MiniTrencher redesigns GeoRipper

November 14, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

MiniTrencher unveiled a redesigned GeoRipper following the company moving production of the GeoRipper to the U.S. in 2020.

The company said this new redesign features three model sizes and a gas-powered engine.

“Developing a specific, gas-powered engine for our all-new GeoRipper allowed us to pass incredible savings on to our customers,” said JJ Harris, general manager of MiniTrencher.

The all-new and redeveloped, GeoRipper is available in three different model sizes digging a maximum depth of up to 16, 20 and 27 inches deep at a starting price of $1,999. MiniTrencher said the new sticker price is $1,000 less than its predecessor, the Original GeoRipper 620.

MiniTrencher also added on to its GeoRipper T/A trenching attachment products. This year, MiniTrencher added the E and MX Series models to work with Echo and Milwaukee cut-off saws. The GeoRipper T/A allows users to go from a cut-off saw to a GeoRipper mini trencher in five minutes for dual functionality, according to the company.

Related Articles

The attachments that you need to help do the heavy lifting
ASV Holdings expands attachments with trenchers, augers and more
How the project can help with determining the best trencher to purchase
Maintenance Shop: Keep on trenchin’
This article is tagged with and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment