Missouri-based All-n-One Outdoor Solutions buys local competitor

Jefferson City, Mo.-based All-n-One Outdoor Solutions has purchased nearby competitor A Greener Tomorrow Landscaping.

A Greener Tomorrow is owned and operated by Craig Rehagen, who began the business in 2003, according to Jefferson City newspaper The News Tribune. Rehagen has provided hydroseeding, grade work, hardscapes, landscaping, fertilization and snow removal for customers commercial and residential customers.

“Craig Rehagen has built an incredible customer base in the Jefferson City area and has a wonderful reputation. We at All-n-One are thrilled to have him on our team,” All-n-One said.

All-n-One provides hardscape and landscape design/build and installation, mowing, fertilization, maintenance and irrigation install and service to the Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks and Columbia areas.

By joining the All-n-One team, Rehagen will be able to “work with others with similar passions” who also are experts in their fields.