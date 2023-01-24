Modular robotic mower from Heisenberg Robotics debuts at CES

Heisenberg Robotics, a designer and manufacturer of lawn robots, made its debut at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), showcasing its LawnMeister lawn care robot.

The new mower features the Heisenberg Pilot System (HPS), which uses robotic vision and AI to achieve automatic mapping, route planning and object avoidance. Heisenberg Robotics says LawnMeister’s modular design allows it to perform autonomous mowing, edge trimming, leaf blowing and fertilizing.

“When it comes to robotic lawn mowers, we have yet to see a simple-to-use product that offers a complete lawn care solution,” said Ethan Qian, chief marketing officer of Heisenberg Robotics. “LawnMeister is designed to be intelligent, reliable, and, most importantly, ready to use out of the box.”

LawnMeister does not require the installation of perimeter cables or base stations, according to the company. The machine memorizes and creates a 3D map of the lawn after one walkthrough, sets virtual boundaries and arranges optimal work schedules on its own. It can also automatically adjust cutting height and frequency based on grass type, the season and the weather.

Heisenberg Robotics says it will launch a crowdfunding campaign in February with two models for half-acre and one-acre lawns, respectively.