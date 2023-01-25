Moen debuts new smart irrigation control app

Moen expands its Smart Water Network – an integrated system of products working to monitor and enhance users’ experiences with water in the home with a smart sprinkler controller and smart wireless soil sensors.

This simple, intelligent way to control a home’s irrigation system is accessible from a smartphone app. With the smart sprinkler controller’s intelligent features, users can create custom watering schedules and control each zone independently. They also can make seasonal adjustments, enable the weather-skip feature that automatically disables watering based on local weather data, and monitor both water usage and estimated savings.

Moen’s Smart Wireless Soil Sensors monitor precise data on zone moisture levels and work with the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller. Technicians insert the sensors flush into the ground and then measure the soil moisture and temperature levels at 1-, 3- and 5-inch depths to determine if it is above or below the set thresholds. The soil sensors communicate these measurements to the Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller to automatically adjust watering schedules when needed – and only in the zones required.

Moen said technicians can install the Smart Sprinkler Controller in less than 30 minutes and retrofits to the existing irrigation system. The Smart Wireless Soil Sensors can be installed in under 5 minutes.

The Smart Sprinkler Controller is the only controller compatible with Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff – a device within the Smart Water Network that connects to the home’s main water line to monitor its entire water supply system for leaks and vulnerabilities.