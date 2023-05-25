More franchise locations to open as Conserva continues to expand

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, opened new franchise locations in two different states. Joshua “JT” Atkinson opened a new location in Temple, Texas, while Rui and Jennifer Mateus will lead a team of irrigation designers and technicians in Eugene, Ore.

The Temple, Texas, operation will serve locations including Belton, Briggs, Copperas Cove, Florence, Harker Heights, Killeen, Little River Academy, Nolanville, Salado and Temple.

“We are excited to welcome JT into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” said Jake Mathre, director of franchise operations. “With their past business experience and network, we are confident he will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Temple region.”

Conserva Irrigation of Temple is the thirteenth location in the state of Texas.

Expanding in Oregon

Conserva’s new location in Eugene will serve locations including Creswell, Eugene, Pleasant Hill, Springfield, Walterville and the surrounding areas and is the company’s second location in the state of Oregon. Additionally, the company recently opened a new franchise location to serve the Omaha, Neb., area.

