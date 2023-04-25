Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


More than 50 congressmen write letter in opposition of H-2B fee hike

April 25, 2023
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire; Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; Rep. David Valadao, R-California; and 49 of their colleagues wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to ask the agency to reconsider a proposed rule that would increase the fees charged to businesses who rely upon the H-2B program and increase the processing times for these visas.

The Department of Homeland Security recently published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking outlining increased fees for H-2B and H-2A non-immigrant visa programs, and instituting a $600 Asylum Program Fee on every petition. In addition, the proposal would increase premium processing time from 15 calendar days to 15 business days.

“Employers who rely on the H-2B and H-2A non-immigrant visa programs do so because they cannot hire U.S. workers to fill the needed positions,” the lawmakers said in the letter. “They turn to these programs to ensure they have the workforce needed to operate their business and contribute to our communities. These programs are a last resort to going out of business or curtailing expansion.”

The lawmakers shared their concerns about how this fee hike would harm seasonal and small businesses that use the program.

The full letter can be read here.

 

