Mower faceoff: Pick the best stand-on, ride-on, robotic, walk-behind

While they might not head on down the highway, in this mower faceoff, experts reveal the best “adventures” for each type of mower

Stand-on, ride-on, robotic, walk-behind — the question is which type of mower rises above the rest, which mower is best for heading out on the open — erm — turf.

The answer may not be as clean and straightforward as the lines they create.

“Many times, the contractors will focus their fleet on the applications that allow them higher equipment utilization,” says Tom Vachal, senior turf product manager for Kubota.

Vachal; Chase Tew, product line manager of B2B mowing at John Deere; Brad Unruh, director of new product development at Hustler; Oscar Holmberg, product manager for robotics at Husqvarna; and Sean Dwyer, global product manager of commercial wheeled product at Husqvarna, explain where and how the different types of mowers should be used.