Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Mower faceoff: Pick the best stand-on, ride-on, robotic, walk-behind

July 14, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Zero-turn mowers serve as the workhorses of mower fleets due to their high productivity. (Photo: Matthew Bender)

Zero-turn mowers serve as the workhorses of mower fleets due to their high productivity. (Photo: Matthew Bender)

While they might not head on down the highway, in this mower faceoff, experts reveal the best “adventures” for each type of mower

Stand-on, ride-on, robotic, walk-behind — the question is which type of mower rises above the rest, which mower is best for heading out on the open — erm — turf.

The answer may not be as clean and straightforward as the lines they create.

“Many times, the contractors will focus their fleet on the applications that allow them higher equipment utilization,” says Tom Vachal, senior turf product manager for Kubota.

Vachal; Chase Tew, product line manager of B2B mowing at John Deere; Brad Unruh, director of new product development at Hustler; Oscar Holmberg, product manager for robotics at Husqvarna; and Sean Dwyer, global product manager of commercial wheeled product at Husqvarna, explain where and how the different types of mowers should be used.

Related Articles

Mean Green Mowers debuts new stand-on electric mower
Ferris introduces new zero-turn and walk-behind mower
Husqvarna introduces new mowers, accessories
Hustler Turf launches zero-turn stand-on mower

« Prev Page 1 2 3 4 5 6 Next Page »

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in 0721, Cover story, Current Issue, From the Magazine, Mowing+Maintenance
Sarah Webb

About the Author:

Sarah Webb is Landscape Management's managing editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to her role at LM, Sarah was an intern for Cleveland Magazine and a writing tutor. She can be reached at swebb@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment