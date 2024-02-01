Mulch Mate: DS-1000

Photo: Mulch Mate
Photo: Mulch Mate
Photo: Mulch Mate
Photo: Mulch Mate

The Mulch Mate DS-1000 is an all-electric, virtually silent mulch delivery system that mounts to a truck you already own. With the touch of a joystick, your team can load a wheelbarrow in 3 seconds. An entire 10-yard truck can be unloaded directly into wheelbarrows in 10 minutes. Not only can you unload mulch, you can unload river rock, sand and almost any bulk material. With Mulch Mate your team no longer has to jump in or out of the back of the truck, helping to reduce worker injuries. Financing as low as 4.99%.

