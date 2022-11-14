Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Mulch Mate: Snow Mate

November 14, 2022
Photo: Mulch Mate

Photo: Mulch Mate

Instead of hiring 6-7 people to shovel sidewalks for hours, imagine using 1 person and a mower you already own and get it done in minutes. Snow Mate attaches to most commercial mowers with a simple 2″ hitch receiver. Comes in a manual lift or powered lift option. Get more out of the equipment you already own. Optional Winglets take the plow to 52″ wide. Add the optional LED light package and light up the night for safer sidewalk clearing. Don’t stress out because of lack of labor, PLAN AHEAD and get more done.

