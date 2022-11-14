Mulch Mate: Snow Mate

Instead of hiring 6-7 people to shovel sidewalks for hours, imagine using 1 person and a mower you already own and get it done in minutes. Snow Mate attaches to most commercial mowers with a simple 2″ hitch receiver. Comes in a manual lift or powered lift option. Get more out of the equipment you already own. Optional Winglets take the plow to 52″ wide. Add the optional LED light package and light up the night for safer sidewalk clearing. Don’t stress out because of lack of labor, PLAN AHEAD and get more done.

