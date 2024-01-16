Multi-function aerator introduced from Z Turf Equipment

Z Turf Equipment introduced its new Z-Aerate 50 stand-on aerator. According to the company, the new aerator can aerate up to four acres per hour while simultaneously applying granular material.

Z Turf Equipment Product Manager, Jonathan Guarneri, said the Z-Aerate 50 is a larger, more powerful version of the company’s earlier Z-Aerate 40 model.

“Our customers had extremely positive feedback about the performance and durability of our Z-Aerate 40,” Guarneri said. “For the Z-Aerate 50, we kept the great things customers loved but added more power and a 10-inch wider aeration width to maximize productivity on virtually any property.”

The 50-inch, 12-row tine head uses positive down pressure and a full-floating design to pull plugs with a consistent core depth of up to 3.5 inches. A precision depth adjustment system enables core depth to be adjusted in .25-inch increments.

The Z-Aerate 50 features a twin-cylinder 25-horsepower Kohler Command Pro engine. The unit features zero-turn maneuverability and the independent high-torque pumps and wheel motors deliver ground speeds of up to 10 mph forward and 5 mph reverse. The Z-Aerate 50 stand-on aerator has an 8-gallon fuel cell.

The aerator has an integrated broadcast spreader and a 150-pound capacity hopper. In addition, a range of accessories are available including a 30-gallon sprayer, 36-inch slicer seeder, 46-inch dethatch rake or a 40-inch spike-style aeration head. The Z-Aerate 50 is now available for sale at Z Turf Equipment dealers across the country.