Munro intros low-horsepower pump station

Munro’s Simplicity 3hp pump station are low-maintenance, high-value and feature professional-grade design. The 3hp model fits a niche for smaller commercial, agricultural and residential irrigation systems that can benefit from the control and energy efficiency offered by a variable-frequency drive (VFD).

Munro said the self-contained UL-QCZJ pumping stations have high-quality specs and drawings available, are simple to install and easy to maintain.

“The pump is a critical component for many irrigation systems, and we are seeing more and more demand for these lower horsepower packaged pump stations with integrated VFDs,” said Guy Collins, national sales director for Munro.

Munro’s Simplicity series ranges from 3hp units to 5hp stations. The series boasts simple controls with no throttling valves or dampeners needed and simple maintenance as lower operating speeds extend bearing and motor lives.