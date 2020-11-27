Nachurs Turf & Ornamental offers new turfgrass supplements

Nachurs Turf & Ornamental, a brand of Nachurs Alpine Solutions, has a new line of products called Enhanced Turfgrass Management (ETM). This new product line is a group of turfgrass supplements that represent a new approach for improved turfgrass management.

Nachurs ETM products are designed to enhance and complement current turfgrass management programs. They have been developed specifically to improve turfgrass carbohydrate status, plant energy relationships and to fortify cellular processes — especially when turfgrass is under stress.

“Stress management is one of the most important parts of keeping turfgrass healthy,” said Steve Miranda, director of Nachurs Turf & Ornamental. “This is why we at Nachurs have worked to create easy-to-use, supplementary products that target points of stress. The ETM platform is not designed to replace a current system. Instead, it complements and boosts the effectiveness of turfgrass best management practices.”

The ETM product line is formulated with a proprietary polyamine chelation technology that optimizes the availability and effectiveness of the ETM supplement ingredients. This innovative technology also addresses problems associated with spray solutions affected by bicarbonates, pH and element cation antagonism.

The ETM portfolio of products are currently available for use by professional turfgrass managers throughout the continental United States.

“Nachurs Turf & Ornamental is a natural step in the evolution of Nachurs Alpine Solutions. We are excited to bring over 70 years of fertilizer and plant expertise into non-agriculture markets,” said Jeff Barnes, President of Nachurs Alpine Solutions.