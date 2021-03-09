NALP accepting 2021 Awards of Excellence entries

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is now accepting projects for its 2021 Awards of Excellence.

The Awards of Excellence program showcases superior projects in the areas of landscape, lawn care, interior maintenance and design/build, as well as installation, container plantings, special events and erosion control. Projects range in size and scope from less than $25K to more than $1M.

Membership in NALP is required for firms entering projects in this program. Awards of Excellence winners will be recognized at Landscapes in October 2021.

Entries submitted by April 15 qualify for the early bird fee of $399. Entries close on July 15.