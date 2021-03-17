NALP adds manager of government relations

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is expanding its government relations team with the addition of Karla Segundo in the newly created position of manager of government relations.

Segundo has experience working in congressional offices, political campaigns and NALP’s lobbying firm, DCLRS, where she worked on H-2B, pesticides, fertilizers and other environmental issues important to landscape and lawn care companies.

“We feel that this is the right time to expand our investment in government relations at the local, state, and federal levels,” said Andrew Bray, vice president of government relations at NALP. “With the expansion of the team, we can dedicate more resources to important fights in jurisdictions across the nation.”

Segundo will also help NALP’s grassroots advocacy efforts by growing the Advocacy Contact Team and the NALP-PAC.