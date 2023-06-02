NALP appoints board of directors and new association president for 2023-24
The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) revealed its board of directors slate for 2023-24. Terms will begin in September at Elevate.
Brandon Sheppard of Weed Man will serve as president of the association. New members of the board include Beth Berry, Nick Brummel, Dan Carrothers, Warren Gorowitz, Doug McDuff and Teddy Russell.
Officers:
- President – Brandon Sheppard, Weed Man
- President-elect – Pam Dooley, Plants Creative Landscapes
- Secretary/treasurer – Roscoe Klausing, LIC, Klausing Group
- Immediate past president – Mike Bogan, LIC, LandCare
Directors:
- Beth Berry, Advanced Turf Solutions
- Nick Brummel, Brummel Lawn & Landscape
- Dan Carrothers, FMC
- Maurice Dowell, LIC, Dowco Enterprises Inc.
- Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes
- Claire Goldman, R&R Landscaping
- Warren Gorowitz, Hunter Industries
- John Guth, Green Lawn Fertilizing
- Jennifer Jorge, King Green
- Phil Key, Ruppert Landscape
- Chris Lee, Earthworks
- Doug McDuff, Landscape America
- Tim Portland, LIC, Yellowstone Landscape
- J.T. Price, Landscape Workshop
- Teddy Russell, Russell Landscape Group
- Chris Senske, Senske Services