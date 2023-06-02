NALP appoints board of directors and new association president for 2023-24

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) revealed its board of directors slate for 2023-24. Terms will begin in September at Elevate.

Brandon Sheppard of Weed Man will serve as president of the association. New members of the board include Beth Berry, Nick Brummel, Dan Carrothers, Warren Gorowitz, Doug McDuff and Teddy Russell.

Officers:

Directors: