NALP appoints Board of Directors with terms to begin this fall
The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announces the slate for its 2022-2023 Board of Directors with terms to begin on Sept. 18. The new terms coincide with the NALP’s new annual conference and expo, Elevate, which takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Fla.
Mike Bogan, CEO of LandCare, will serve as president. New members of the board include Jennifer Jorge, Chris Lee and J.T. Price.
Officers:
- President: Mike Bogan, LIC, LandCare
- President-elect: Brandon Sheppard, Weed Man
- Secretary/treasurer: Pam Dooley, Plants Creative Landscapes
- Immediate past president: Bob Grover, LIC, Pacific Landscape Management
Directors:
- Bruce Allentuck, Allentuck Landscaping Co.
- Maurice Dowell, LIC, Dowco Enterprises Inc.
- Lisa Fiore, LandscapeHub, Inc.
- Paul Fraynd, LIC, Sun Valley Landscaping
- Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes
- Claire Goldman, R&R Landscaping
- John Guth, Green Lawn Fertilizing, LLC
- Jennifer Jorge, King Green
- Phil Key, Ruppert Landscape
- Roscoe Klausing, LIC, Klausing Group, Inc.
- Chris Lee, Earthworks, Inc.
- William MacMurdo, Bayer
- Tim Portland, LIC, Yellowstone Landscape
- J.T. Price, Landscape Workshop
- Chris Senske, Senske Services