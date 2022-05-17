Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


NALP appoints Board of Directors with terms to begin this fall

May 17, 2022
The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announces the slate for its 2022-2023 Board of Directors with terms to begin on Sept. 18. The new terms coincide with the NALP’s new annual conference and expo, Elevate, which takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Fla.

Mike Bogan, CEO of LandCare, will serve as president. New members of the board include Jennifer Jorge, Chris Lee and J.T. Price.

Officers:

Directors:

