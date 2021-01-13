Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


NALP discusses the latest news from DC

January 13, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Image: LM Staff

Britt Wood, CEO, and Andrew Bray, VP of government relations of the National Association of Landscape Professionals talk with LM Senior Editor Abby Hart about the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, the results of the Georgia runoff elections and the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol.

Related Articles

Wrapping up 2020 with Marty Grunder
What’s ahead for the landscape industry in 2021
The Big One: Everything’s bigger in Texas
Red, blue and green: What the 2020 U.S. election means for the landscape industry
This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Video
Abby Hart

About the Author:

Abby Hart is the managing editor of Landscape Management. A native Clevelander, she spent 10 years in Chicago, where she was operations manager of a global hospitality consultancy. She also worked as managing editor of Illumine, a health and wellness magazine; and a marketing specialist for B2B publications. Abby has a degree in journalism from Boston University’s College of Communication.

Post a Comment