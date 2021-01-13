NALP discusses the latest news from DC

Britt Wood, CEO, and Andrew Bray, VP of government relations of the National Association of Landscape Professionals talk with LM Senior Editor Abby Hart about the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, the results of the Georgia runoff elections and the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol.
Abby Hart is the managing editor of Landscape Management. A native Clevelander, she spent 10 years in Chicago, where she was operations manager of a global hospitality consultancy. She also worked as managing editor of Illumine, a health and wellness magazine; and a marketing specialist for B2B publications. Abby has a degree in journalism from Boston University’s College of Communication.
