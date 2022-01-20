NALP hosting legislative days in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is holding its legislative days in Washington, D.C., Feb. 15-16.

Legislative days include networking events, briefings on the latest developments on key issues and group meetings with congressional offices.

Education sessions include briefings from D.C. insiders on issues including H-2B, pesticide policies, gas to battery-powered equipment transition and more. Training on how to talk about issues with legislative offices is also provided to attendees. Attendees can also learn about NALP’s new digital advocacy platform Voices for Healthy Green Spaces.

“This is setting up to be a very busy legislative year heading into the midterms. Both parties will be trying to achieve strategic political victories which presents tremendous opportunities with large “must-pass” legislative vehicles that should actually move through both chambers,” said Andrew Bray, NALP vice president of government affairs. “It is important for legislative offices to hear from business owners and understand the challenges they face.”

Event sponsors include Bayer and John Deere. Additional partners include the Associated Contractors of Colorado, Federation of Employers and Workers of America, Ohio Landscape Association, Texas Nursery & Landscape Association and Voices for Healthy Green Spaces.

To learn more and register for legislative days, click here.