NALP launches Veterans in Landscape Network

The National Association of Landscape Professionals recently created its Veterans in Landscape Network to connect and support veterans in the green industry.

“Over the past several months, representatives of NALP’s senior staff have been spending time visiting members,” says Britt Wood, NALP CEO said in a post on the organization’s blog. “And, as we did so, we kept hearing wonderful stories about how veterans are making a huge impact on this industry. Further, we had heard from many members how they use NALP’s Renewal and Remembrance event to send their veterans to Washington D.C., so they can be a part of the work we do at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall. After taking this all in, we saw an opportunity to bring all of these veterans together to create opportunities for them to connect and have an even larger impact on the industry.”

Wood said the organization looks forward to growing the industry and creating connections through the Veterans in the Landscape Network.

“We always want to be supplying our members with new ways to help them grow their team members, and it is our belief that by creating this network NALP will be better able to develop new opportunities for veterans in our industry to grow and thrive,” he said.

NALP also offers members a chance to connect through its Women in Landscape Network, Latino Landscape Network and Young Professionals Network.