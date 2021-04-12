Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


NALP Legislative Days 2021 goes virtual

April 12, 2021 -  By
The 2021 National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) Legislative Days event will be virtual.

NALP said this event is important as members help to advocate for the landscape industry to push forward policy priorities that benefit the industry and your company.

There will be two informational briefing sessions held concurrently on June 14:

  • Climate Change and the Landscape Industry from 2-3 p.m. EST
  • H2B Reform: Continuing the Fight to Overhaul the H-2B Program in the 117th Congress, from 2-3 p.m. EST

Zoom meetings with members of congress will be scheduled from June 14-25. NALP will provide background information and handouts on issues critical to the landscaping industry.

Members are encouraged to register by May 28 for this free event in order to schedule meetings with Congressional representatives. For more information and registration information, click here.

