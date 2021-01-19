NALP offers Landscape Management Certificate program

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) launched its new online education platform that hosts the organization’s new Landscape Management Certificate Program.

The Landscape Management Certificate Program has three modules that can be taken separately or together. It is a self-paced course with quizzes that can be accessed from anywhere.

The landscaping courses cover hardscape and plant installation, maintenance, irrigation and more and provide thorough, measurable training for team members. These certificates prepare team members for NALP’s Landscape Industry Certified Exterior Technician exam and will satisfy the educational requirements for NALP’s Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program.

NALP said Spanish sessions will be available soon.

The Complete Landscape Management Certificate Program consists of three courses:

Installation and fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Irrigation and fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Maintenance and fundamentals (8 CEUs)

Courses cost $289 each for members (approximately eight hours of education in each course). Those who bundle can save 17 percent when purchasing all three. More information can be found here.