NALP partners with Industry Collective to help landscape companies give back

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has partnered with the Industry Collective, an initiative founded in 2021 by Mike Haynes and Jamie Waldron from The Loving Cos. Industry Collective is a charitable cause for the green industry that provides a way for landscape and lawn care companies to give back to their communities through service projects.

The initiative launched in 2021 and began with just 23 industry companies that hosted 97 community service events at their facilities, packing more than 28,000 hygiene kits for local distribution.

“The positive impact created by participants in such a short time is mind-blowing,” said Haynes. “I believe anything is possible when our industry comes together to help others who find themselves in a season of need. A movement has begun, and we believe we are just getting started.”

Currently, more than 20,000 landscapers give back to the Industry Collective through participant companies. Industry Collective organizes projects three times a year, including packing and distributing meals, backpacks and hygiene kits. Projects can be done from anywhere and typically only take 20 to 30 minutes.

“The beauty of the Industry Collective events is that it is both a team building activity that is easy to do at your own facility, as well as something that brings the whole industry together,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “And it greatly impacts people in need in the local community.”

To participate in the Winter 2022 project — packing Easy-to-Prepare Meal Kits for food-insecure children in their communities — companies should sign up on Industry Collective’s website between Dec. 1 to Jan. 31.

Industry suppliers and other companies who want to become a sponsor can donate funds through NALP. Visit the NALP webpage for more information.