NALP reveals leadership award winners recognizing several professionals in the industry

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) revealed the recipients of its 2022 leadership awards at its 2022 Elevate Conference and Expo.

Kevin Kehoe, founder of Aspire Software, received the 2022 Lifetime Leadership award. The award recognizes a member of the NALP who has dedicated his/her life to the landscape and lawn care industry. Prior to founding Aspire, Kehoe was a nationally recognized consultant for more than 35 years, including 26 years in the landscape industry at Three Point Group. Kehoe was also a longtime columnist for Landscape Management magazine, writing his first column in January 2008 and recently wrote his last column in April 2022.

Pam Dooley, owner of Plants Creative in Scottdale, Ga., was the recipient of the 2022 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award. The award is presented to a female individual who shows initiative and passion toward the landscape and lawn care industry. Dooley has been highlighted for her leadership style, such as her generosity and empathy, which her employees have embraced as part of her company’s culture.

Nick Brummel, founder and owner of Brummel Lawn and Landscape in Blue Springs, Mo., was recognized as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The business began with one part-time helper and has grown to employ over 70 individuals. Brummel has also shown dedication to the landscape industry by advocating for it at the state, local and federal levels.

The 2022 Advocacy award winner was Joe Munie, president of Munie Greencare Professionals. The award is presented to an individual who dedicated their time and efforts to go above and beyond to help represent and defend the interests of our industry at the local, state and national levels.