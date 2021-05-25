NALP to offer behind-the-scenes look at Ruppert Landscape

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) is offering its next field trip event, which is a mix of interactive facility tour and education sessions designed to give an in-person inside look at some of the most successful landscape companies in the country. The tour will head to Ruppert Landscape in Laytonsville, Md., Sept. 1-2.

Industry pros Frank Mariani, CEO of Mariani Landscape, and Marty Grunder, CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group as well as a contributor to Landscape Management, are the hosts for this event.

Attendees will have an exclusive, chance to see how Ruppert Landscape runs. With 1800 employees and 29 branches located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, Ruppert Landscape is one of the largest commercial landscape companies in the industry. Attendees will tour key areas of the company and hear straight from their team members about exactly how they operate.

Visit NALP’s website to learn more and to register.