NALP unveils dates for Renewal and Remembrance 2022

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) will hold its annual volunteer service event, Renewal and Remembrance, on July 17-18. The event, which has been a staple for 25 years, sees landscape professionals from across the country donate their time and expertise to enhance the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and honor the men and women buried there. This is the second year NALP will have an additional volunteer location on the National Mall, at the Lincoln Memorial.

At the Arlington National Cemetery, volunteers will complete projects including top dressing turf, renovating irrigation zones, installing lightning protection on designated trees and installing new plants. The children’s program is also back this year and volunteers’ children will be invited to participate in activities specifically designed for them.

In partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, the NALP will also work on a project at the Lincoln Memorial this year. For the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, which honors President Abraham Lincoln, volunteers will be creating landscape beds around the existing plants that surround the Lincoln Memorial. For the first time, there will be a children’s program at the Lincoln Memorial. Volunteers’ children will be invited to participate in activities specifically designed for them.

The event begins Sunday evening, July 17, with a welcome reception and dinner at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View hotel. While there is a $50 per person fee for the reception and dinner, there is no fee to participate in Monday’s events. Click here to learn more and register for the event.