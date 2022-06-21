NALP unveils education lineup for new annual conference and expo, Elevate

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) revealed the education tracks and sessions for Elevate, its new national conference and expo, which takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Fla.

The education lineup consists of more than 40 sessions and five tracks that provide lessons from some of the industry’s top experts and CEOs. Attendees will learn tips to help remove the guesswork from running successful landscape maintenance, design/build, lawn care or irrigation businesses.

Education tracks include team building (recruiting, retaining and developing employees), customer service and the customer experience, business and finance, operations and sustainability.

“Elevate brings together the best minds in the industry to share insights and learn and grow together,” Said NALP CEO Britt Wood. “The education is designed to help landscape and lawn care professionals elevate every facet of their business.”

General Sessions feature Alex Banayan, the youngest bestselling business author in America who will share his ThirdDoor framework for success, and sports and broadcasting legend Joe Theismann.

The conference also includes an additional 20 education sessions at the expo, peer-learning roundtables and extensive networking events. The education sessions are approved for Landscape Industry Certified continuing education credits at 1 per hour of instruction attended.

Registration and more information can be found at NALPelevate.org. Also, hear more from Wood as he previews the Elevate event for Landscape Management here.