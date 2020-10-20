NALP’s annual meeting heads to Florida and Texas

The National Association of Landscape Professionals unveiled the dates and locations of its new annual meeting in 2022 and 2023.

Following more than a decade of co-locating its annual meeting with GIE+EXPO, the association will move its annual education and networking event to different cities around the country to allow new people the opportunity to participate in the event.

During the kickoff to Landscapes 2020, CEO Britt Wood welcomed appearances by The Most Interesting Man in the World and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith to introduce each location.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Sept. 18-21, 2022: Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center, Orlando, Fla.

Sept. 10-13, 2023: Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center, Dallas, Texas

The Gaylord Texan Resort gold award recipient of the 2019 NALP Award of Excellence.

“We’ve enjoyed our time in Louisville, but members have been asking us to move our meeting to new venues around the country, and the time has come to do that and grow the event and the association in the process,” Wood said. “The Gaylord properties are exceptional locations to hold the new annual meetings in the first two years, and we know that attendees will love the experience.”

A planning task force of contractors and supplier members selected the dates and locations with input from NALP members. With a few years to plan, NALP says the new event will be a reenvisioning of what a 21st century conference for landscape and lawn care professionals should look like with new styles of education and networking opportunities, local facility tours and the latest innovations.

“We look forward to opening up new opportunities for attendees as we create the future NALP Annual Meeting experience, beginning in 2022,” Wood said. “In the meantime, we are focused on providing an innovative and exceptional LANDSCAPES conference for our last year in Louisville next October.”