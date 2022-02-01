NALP’s Elevate event registration open

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) has opened registration for its new annual conference and expo, Elevate, which takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Fla.

Registration and more information can be found at NALPelevate.org.

Elevate replaces Landscapes which took place in Louisville. NALP said the new conference and expo for landscape maintenance, design/build, lawn care, irrigation and horticulture professionals offers management-level education to help industry businesses succeed.

“We are so thrilled to launch the next evolution of NALP’s annual conference at a fantastic resort, where the education, exhibits, and networking are all in one place,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We have an incredible group of industry leaders planning the education that will be inspiring, engaging, forward-looking, and offers the insights industry companies need to elevate their teams and their bottom lines.”

The education will focus on five key areas: team building (recruiting, retaining and developing employees), customer service and the customer experience, business and finance, operations and sustainability. NALP said the event will feature special sessions with panels of industry icons as well as disruptors.

NALP said attendees can expect extensive networking opportunities, the chance to see the latest innovations at the expo and interactive education sessions on the show floor and in the classroom to create an immersive learning experience.

“We want to give people the chance to be inspired by and learn from the best in the business,” said Wood. “Elevate will bring together some of the most innovative company owners, CEOs, directors, managers, HR, and sales professionals to share their knowledge. I’ve never seen another industry so willing to help each other succeed, and that’s what ELEVATE is all about.”

Future Elevate locations will be Dallas, Texas, in September 2023; Charlotte, N.C., in November 2024; and Phoenix, Ariz., in November 2025.